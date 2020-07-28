Predicting When MLB's Most Anticipated Prospects Will Make Big League Debuts

0 of 11

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Sans a minor league season, the only way fans will catch a glimpse of Major League Baseball's top prospects in 2020 is if they're promoted to The Show.

Luckily, that's a realistic possibility for quite a few of them.

After taking a look at the tea leaves, we've conjured predictions for when baseball's most hyped prospects will make it to the majors. Specifically, we addressed the 15 best players from our top 100 prospects who haven't yet made their debuts.

We'll begin with five not-quite-elite talents and then proceed with ETAs for the top 10.