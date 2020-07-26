Report: Giants to Cut Kicker Aldrick Rosas After Alleged Hit-and-Run Collision

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The New York Giants are releasing kicker Aldrick Rosas, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

California Highway Patrol arrested Rosas in June in connection with an alleged hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license. ESPN's Jordan Raanan added that "alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash."

Per Raanan, the district attorney's office in Butte County, California, charged Rosas with three misdemeanors: "reckless driving on highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving while suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol/drugs."

Eyewitnesses saw Rosas, who was driving a black SUV, crossing the double yellow lines and traveling at an estimated speed of 100 mph. He ran a red light before colliding with a pickup truck.

The 25-year-old allegedly tried to drive away from the scene of the crash but was unable to do so due to the damage his SUV sustained. He left on foot and was picked up by authorities by the side of a road.

NJ Advance Media's Zack Rosenblatt noted Rosas was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent following a 2016 traffic stop. The DUI charge was subsequently dropped, but he received 30 months probation after pleading guilty to the BAC charge.

Rosas, a Pro Bowler in 2018, struggled in 2019. He went 12 of 17 on field goals—including one of four on attempts between 40 and 49 yards—and missed four of his 39 extra points.

The Giants are now without a kicker for the 2020 season.

Rosenblatt floated Stephen Gostkowski as a possible target in the event the team cut Rosas. Head coach Joe Judge had been a special teams assistant and coordinator for the New England Patriots since 2012 before joining the Giants, so he already has a strong level of familiarity with the former Patriots kicker.