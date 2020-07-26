Fantasy Baseball 2020: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 1

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Brady Singer's performance in his Major League Baseball debut should help him establish a spot in the Kansas City Royals rotation.

The 23-year-old made a case to be a permanent fixture on the Kansas City roster with seven strikeouts against Cleveland on Saturday.

Singer is one of a handful of players who could be targeted by fantasy baseball owners in the coming days and weeks as they try to gain any type of advantage in the shortened season.

The Tampa Bay Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo and Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs were not owned in a majority of leagues on Opening Day, but their exploits at the plate could lead to more additions.

Fantasy Baseball Players to Target

Brady Singer, RHP, Kansas City

Singer kept the Royals competitive with Cleveland by giving up two earned runs on three hits over five innings.

The University of Florida product set the tone for the Kansas City staff that conceded one hit after he departed the mound.

Singer's arrival came earlier than expected because of a handful of issues projected starters in the Kansas City rotation have been dealing with. Jakob Junis is on the 10-day injured list and Brad Keller is working back to game fitness.

If Singer remains in the No. 2 position in the rotation, he would face the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs in his next two appearances. Although those are not ideal matchups for the young hurler, he could benefit from the unfamiliarity of hitters with his pitches in five- or six-inning stints.

Singer could elevate on the waiver wire if he replicates his Saturday performance in those two contests.

Since pitching depth is crucial over 60 games, taking a flier on Singer is not a bad option. He is currently owned in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues and in 6 percent of ESPN competitions, per Fantasy Pros.

Yoshi Tsutsugo, 3B/OF, Tampa Bay

Tsutsugo caught our attention with a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

He may not be listed on top of the waiver wire, but he could be a shrewd pickup if he receives consistent at-bats.

Tsutsugo's position in Friday's lineup against Hyun-Jin Ryu could be a good indicator of how much playing time he earns. An 0-for-4 performance Saturday cooled off some buzz around him, but if he displays power in the middle of the Tampa Bay order, he could be a valuable add to your bench.

His availability at third base and outfield availability in Yahoo leagues could make him a plug-and-play option. He is only available as an outfielder in ESPN competitions.

Ian Happ, 2B, 3B, OF, Chicago Cubs

If Tsutsugo seems too risky, Happ may be a better, more versatile pickup.

However, it may be harder to snag Happ on the waiver wire since he is owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Happ, who had a two-run homer Friday, will split time with Jason Kipnis at second base and should be utilized in the outfield and as a designated hitter. In games where Kyle Schwarber plays in the outfield, Happ could be a candidate to slot in at DH, and the two could flip spots throughout the season.

With the potential to earn more at-bats, Happ could be added right away and used in matchups against weaker teams in the AL and NL Central.

