MLB Rumors: Latest on Josh Harrison, Francisco Lindor Trade Buzz and More

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season is finally underway. With just 60 games before the expanded playoffs begin, teams are not and should not waste time assembling optimal rosters. This means that both the free-agent and trade markets are likely to be active early and often.

The trade market kicked off on Friday when the Cincinnati Reds sent outfielder Scott Schebler to the Atlanta Braves. The Reds were quick to eye the free-agent market as well, showing interest in free-agent Josh Harrison who was released by the Philadelphia Phillies last week.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN 50, the Braves, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees also showed interest in Harrison:

However, the Washington Nationals are closing in on a deal with Harrison, per Heyman:

Harrison sent last season with the Detroit Tigers and his first eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Though primarily an infielder, he has played multiple positions throughout his major league career and should be a fine utility player for the Nationals moving forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 33-year-old Harrison has a career batting average of .273 and two All-Star appearances on his resume.

Francisco Lindor

While a utility player like Harrison might not thrill most baseball fans, the idea of landing Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor should. Lindor is a four-time All-Star, is just 26 years old and should be available within the next two years.

With a contract expiring after the 2021 season, Lindor is likely to leave Cleveland one way or another. If the Indians feel they cannot afford the contract that Lindor wants, his exit will likely come via a trade. There's virtually no world in which Lindor is willing to take a major hometown discount.

AS ESPN's Jeff Passan recently pointed out, Mookie Betts' recent 13-year, $265 million extension is only going to encourage star players like Lindor to bet heavily on themselves:

"Trickle-down economics don't exactly apply to baseball, so it's not like Betts' contract will save the game's rapidly contracting middle class or rescue what still is expected to be a parsimonious winter for teams. What it does is allow George Springer and Marcus Semien to scoff at lowball offers come November. It reminds the all-time Class of 2021-22—Lindor, Baez, Story, Bryant, Correa, Corey Seager and Nolan Arenado if he opts out of his contract —to not panic."

Lindor may now be even more motivated to reach free agency than he was in May, when this already appeared to be his goal:

The problem for Cleveland is that they have little time to figure out how to handle Lindor. With a 16-team playoff looming, the Indians should have a legitimate shot at reaching the postseason if they keep him. However, Lindor's trade value will be at its highest before the August 31 deadline.

The Indians could try to make a run with Lindor now and then deal him in the offseason, but teams will be willing to give up more to have him for two playoff pushes instead of just one.

Matt Harvey

Many years ago, pitcher Matt Harvey appeared to be an ascending major league talent. The New York Mets starter was named an All-Star in his second season in 2013 and went 13-8 two years later—he missed all of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

However, a series of injuries quickly derailed Harvey's career. He hasn't posted a winning record since and finished the 2019 season on a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Yet, the hope that Harvey can return to form remains, which is why the Kansas City Royals are close to bringing him in, according to Heyman:

While Harvey hasn't been the reliable starter he was early in his career, he did show glimpses of his old self with the Reds two seasons ago—he went a respectable 7-7. A similar run could pay off for Harvey and the Royals.

According to The Athletic's Mark Feinsand, the Kansas City deal will be an incentive-laden one and a low-risk, high-reward move for the Royals.