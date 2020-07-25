Raiders News: Damon Arnette Signs 4-Year, $13.4M Rookie Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that first-round cornerback Damon Arnette signed his rookie contract. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added the deal was for four years and $13.4 million, with around a $7.3 million signing bonus. 

The 23-year-old Arnette was the No. 19 overall pick, joining wideout Henry Ruggs III (No. 12 overall) as first-round selections by the Raiders. Ruggs signed his rookie deal Tuesday.

The Ohio State product was a second-team All-Big Ten selection during his 2019 senior season, posting 35 tackles, an interception, eight passes defensed and a defensive touchdown. The three-time All-Big Ten selection notched five interceptions and 22 passes defensed in his college career.

>Despite his solid college career, his selection in the middle of the first round came as a surprise to some draft pundits, including NFL.com's Bucky Brooks on the Move the Sticks podcast earlier in July (h/t Matt Howe of 247Sports.com):>

"That was a bit of a surprise. And it was a bit of a surprise because I don't think many people had them graded that high. I liked Arnette. I saw him as a fringe first-rounder, more like a second-round player. But here's what I liked about him. I think he's solid in how he plays. From a technique standpoint, I think he has those things. I think he's tough. He'll tackle on the perimeter. He does a great job when he's locked up in man-to-man.

"In my mind, he's an ideal No. 2 corner. I don't know if he's No. 1. But look, sometimes in the draft you take a guy that has to be a backside corner. I think he's a backside corner and, if put in the right role, I think he'll succeed. But if you're expecting him to be Nnamdi Asomugha, like the Raiders have had in the past, I don't think he's a Nnamdi type. But I do think he's a very solid player."

In Las Vegas, he'll be fighting for a starting gig with Prince Amukamara and 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen. Given his first-round status, the Raiders will likely be expecting Arnette to see the field in 2020, either out wide as a starter or in the slot.

