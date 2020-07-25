Report: NFL, NFLPA Restrict Player Activities in New CBA Amid COVID-19

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

As a part of the new CBA agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA amid the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions have been put in place for players to lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus around the league.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "Players cannot attend indoor night clubs, indoor bars (except to pick up food), indoor house parties (with 15 or more people), indoor concerts, professional sporting events, or indoor church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity."

Per Florio, players who are caught breaking those rules will be subject to fines and could also be docked game checks and have future guarantees in their contracts voided if they test positive for the coronavirus after committing those violations.

On Saturday, the NFL also emailed players the specific rules and guidelines for training camp practices:

On Friday, the NFLPA approved the league's plan for starting training camps and the regular season on time amid the coronavirus pandemic. Roger Goodell spoke about that agreement in a statement:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

Some of the details of that agreement between the NFL and NFLPA are as follows:

The salary cap for the 2020 season will remain at $198.2 million and the cap floor will be $175 million in 2021, with the possibility of it raising higher.

Any financial losses due to the possibility of fans not attending games, or limited attendance due to the coronavirus, will be spread out over the next four years.

Players can opt out of the season. Those deemed high-risk can earn $350,000, while those who aren't deemed high-risk can earn $150,000.

If the season is cancelled, players who made the roster will earn a $300,000 stipend.

There will be no preseason games this season.

The NFL, much like other sporting leagues around the world, is facing a very unique season in 2020 due to the coronavirus.