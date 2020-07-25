World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 25

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The 2020 World Team Tennis season rolled on Saturday with a day-long slate of four matches at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Entering the day, a heated playoff race saw just 2.5 games separating third place from last place in the nine-team standings heading into the stretch run of the 14-match regular season. The top four clubs will qualify for the postseason when the campaign ends Thursday.

Let's take a look at Saturday's schedule and results, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the action.

July 25 Schedule and Results

Orlando Storm defeated Philadelphia Freedoms, 23-13

Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers, 12 p.m. ET

San Diego Aviators vs. Washington Kastles, 3 p.m. ET

New York Empire vs. Chicago Smash, 7 p.m. ET

Orlando (6-4) 23, Philadelphia (8-2) 13

The Storm picked up a massive victory in their playoff quest by knocking off the first-place Freedoms.

Tennys Sandgren and Ken Skupski sparked the upset with a clean 5-0 sweep over Fabrice Martin and Donald Young in the men's doubles set to open the match.

Jessica Pegula won two sets for Orlando. She cruised past Sofia Kenin in women's singles (5-2) and teamed with Darija Jurak to defeat Taylor Townsend and Caroline Dolehide in women's doubles (5-3).

Sandgren capped the strong performance by the Storm with a 5-3 triumph over Taylor Fritz in men's singles.

Philadelphia's only set win came via Townsend and Martin, who edged Pegula and Skupski in mixed doubles (5-3).

Both teams are back in action Sunday. The Storm once again start the slate with a 9 a.m. ET clash against the Lasers, while the Freedoms take on the Aviators in the 7 p.m. ET nightcap.