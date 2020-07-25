Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio Explains Decision to Kneel for National Anthem

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio explained Friday why he decided to kneel during the national anthem before the team's Opening Day game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, Biggio said it came down to supporting teammate Anthony Alford:

Many players knelt during the anthem over the first two days of the MLB season, and most of those who didn't either placed their hand on the shoulder of a kneeling teammate or held a black ribbon in a show of unity.

Protests against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality broke out across the United States following the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed against the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was facedown on the ground and in handcuffs. Floyd said several times that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin was fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers on the scene—Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao—were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting.

Many major sports leagues have taken steps to allow its players to protest, as well as support the Black Lives Matter movement.

MLB is allowing players to wear social justice patches on their jerseys and giving them more freedom when it comes to their footwear, including permitting social justice themes. MLB has also painted an inverted MLB logo on all fields that reads "BLM" for Black Lives Matter.

Biggio, who is white, admitted that while he didn't initially have any plans to kneel during the anthem, he wanted to help Alford, who is Black, feel more comfortable to do so himself.

While Alford is a depth player for the Blue Jays, Biggio is one of their fastest-rising stars, and he showed why Friday, as he hit a home run and drove in three runs in Toronto's 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

With Biggio and other young stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette leading the way, the Blue Jays have a chance to be one of MLB's surprise teams this season, especially with eight teams making the playoffs in each league.