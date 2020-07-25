Eagles' Malik Jackson Sues West Coast Customs over Car Build Prices

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson has filed a lawsuit against the famed West Coast Customs car shop following a dispute about the cost to makeover two of his vehicles.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jackson is seeking over $187,000 from the California company for breach of contract based on misquoted prices to overhaul his Chevy Gasser and Chevy Cruiser, which have been in WCC's shop since last July.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

