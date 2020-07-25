Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Proving Doubters Wrong Was Motivation in Injury Comeback

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, right, celebrates his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes said proving doubters wrong provided motivation as he worked back from injuries that caused him to miss the entire 2019 season after being limited to just 38 appearances in 2018.

Cespedes' 406-foot homer represented the only run in the Mets' 1-0 season-opening victory over the NL East rival Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon.

"That was one of the things that kept me motivated to come back," Cespedes told reporters about the doubters. "And being able to hit a home run after being out for two years, it proved to me that I can still be the same player that I used to be."

As expected, the game was a pitchers' duel between the Mets' Jacob deGrom and Braves' Mike Soroka, two of the top starters in MLB last season.

Soroka departed after six scoreless innings, and Cespedes took advantage of the switch to reliever Chris Martin with a long homer into the empty left field bleachers.

Video Play Button


Seth Lugo, Justin Wilson and closer Edwin Diaz combined with deGrom for a three-hit shutout against an Atlanta lineup impacted by injuries and players opting out of the coronavirus-shortened, 60-game season.

"The funny thing is, I joked with him before the game. I said, 'Why are you hitting for me?'" deGrom told reporters about Cespedes, who served as the Mets' DH. "He went out and hit a home run for us, which was big. I was inside doing some shoulder stuff, my normal after-pitching routine, and, yeah, I was really happy for him."

Manager Luis Rojas added: "They erupted. They went crazy. Obviously, it's a big moment for Ces. He's been waiting."

It's only a single game, but it could prove crucial with the Mets and Braves expected to wind up in a fierce competition with the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies for the division title.

New York will host two more games between the teams Saturday and Sunday before starting a home-and-home four-game set with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

