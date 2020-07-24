Report: NFLPA Says 12 Rookies Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Initial Screening

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

As first-year players get ready to report early to training camps, a number of them will be unable to participate in team activities.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association told its members 12 rookies have tested positive for COVID-19 in the union's initial wave of screening. Results have only come in from nine teams so far.

The league is set to conduct testing for the coronavirus daily for the first two weeks of camp per an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

If the positivity rate drops below 5 percent after two weeks, the league will shift to testing every other day.

Officials with the NFLPA previously reported 59 players (2 percent of tested players) had confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of July 21.

Training camps are due to officially open July 28, and more positive tests are expected throughout the first few days. The league is hoping it can quickly isolate infected players and begin the season on time. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are set to open the campaign on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

One team owner told NFL.com's Judy Battista the league expects cases will level off once camps get underway.

The NFLPA has not released the names of players who tested positive.