MLB Announces 6 Total Positives for COVID-19 in Latest Round of Testing

MLB Announces 6 Total Positives for COVID-19 in Latest Round of TestingJuly 24, 2020
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Before Major League Baseball's first full day of regular-season games, the league announced the results from its latest round of coronavirus testing.
Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, MLB said Friday there were six positive tests out of 10,939 administered in the past week, bringing the total to 99 positives from 32,640 tests since the program began.
