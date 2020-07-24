MLB Announces 6 Total Positives for COVID-19 in Latest Round of Testing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Balls marked with Cactus League spring training logos are seen in a basket during Kansas City Royals baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium Friday, July 3, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Before Major League Baseball's first full day of regular-season games, the league announced the results from its latest round of coronavirus testing. 

Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, MLB said Friday there were six positive tests out of 10,939 administered in the past week, bringing the total to 99 positives from 32,640 tests since the program began. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

