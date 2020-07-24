World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 24

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Seven matches remain before the conclusion of the 2020 World TeamTennis season.

There's no time for complacency since only two victories separate the fourth-place Orlando Storm from the last-place Orange County Breakers, and all of the four playoff bids remain up for grabs.

The Breakers are in action against the Philadelphia Freedoms in Friday's second match at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The New York Empire and Vegas Rollers got play underway, and the Washington Kastles and Chicago Smash will bring the night to a close.

2020 World TeamTennis Results: July 24

New York Empire def. Vegas Rollers 25-17

Orange County Breakers at Philadelphia Freedoms, 3 p.m. ET

Washington Kastles at Chicago Smash, 7 p.m. ET

New York Empire 25, Vegas Rollers 17

The Empire made a clean sweep of the Rollers, winning all five sets en route to an eight-point victory.

Jack Sock got New York started off on the right foot by taking down Sam Querrey, 5-3, in men's singles, and the team of Kim Clijsters and Kveta Peschke defeated Monica Puig and Ajla Tomljanovic, 5-2, in women's doubles.

The other three sets were decided by slim 5-4 margins.

The Rollers were poised to pick up a much-needed set win in women's singles after Puig built a 3-1 lead on Sabine Lisicki. Clijsters replaced Lisicki, at which point the set turned. The four-time Grand Slam champion won 10 of her 12 first-service points to take the next three games to force a tiebreaker.

The Bryan brothers might be a legendary doubles team, but twins Bob and Mike were no match for Sock and Neal Skupski in men's doubles. Sock and Skupski claimed 20 of their 25 service points, with Sock earning four aces.