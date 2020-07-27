Fantasy Football Busts You Need To Avoid in 2020

0 of 8

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

In fantasy football, there is one pitfall that drafters must avoid above all others. One gaffe that can send a season down in flames.

No one—and I do mean no one—wants to get bust-ed.

"Bust" is a term that gets thrown around a lot in fantasy football—much like "sleeper." But while there are some players who bust each year because of forces beyond their control (like injury), in most cases, you can see a bust is coming before it happens.

Using the point-per-reception average draft position data at Fantasy Football Calculator, each of the following players is being drafted as weekly starters in 12-team fantasy leagues in 2020. Each is also set to disappoint fantasy managers this year.

This doesn't mean these players don't have value—or that they don't have a place on fantasy squads in the season to come.

But given where they are presently being drafted, you're better served to stay away.