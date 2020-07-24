Rays Donate $100K to Groups for Social Change, Want Justice for Breonna Taylor

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Tampa Bay Rays' Avisail Garcia motions to his bench after hitting a single against the Houston Astros in the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Friday that they have committed $100,000 to six organizations focused on fighting systemic racism in the United States.

It's part of the MLB club's Racial Equity Grant Program, which was created in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, while in Minneapolis Police custody in May.

The program was launched to "build power within communities that have been historically overlooked and purposefully disadvantaged because of systemic racism." The Rays plan to make $100,000 in annual donations to "support anti-racist organizations and leadership."

"Finally, we are reminded of the words of Jackie Robinson: 'Life is not a spectator sport. If you're going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you're wasting your life,'" the team said in a June statement. "While our hearts may be broken, we aren't giving up."

The Rays, who open their coronavirus-shortened 2020 season Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, used the occasion to seek justice for Breonna Taylor:

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by Louisville Police in March while they executed a "no-knock" search warrant as part of a drug investigation while she was in an apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

MLB teams involved in Thursday's Opening Day games took a knee for a moment of silence while holding a black fabric to symbolize racial equality.

Related

    All-Division Team Picks

    @JoelReuter builds the best team from the East, Central and West regions

    MLB logo
    MLB

    All-Division Team Picks

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_MLB Predicts Every MLB Award 🏆

    Our experts give their predictions for MVP, Cy Young and every major 2020 award

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    @BR_MLB Predicts Every MLB Award 🏆

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team

    This is going to be a bizarre season, so let's get weird 😏

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Opening Day 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights and Reaction

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Opening Day 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights and Reaction

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report