Every MLB Franchise's Best Option for a 10-Year Contract Right Now

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The sports world was rocked earlier this month when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year, $503 million contract.

While a deal that long is rare in MLB, it's not unheard of.

The 12-year, $365 million extension Mookie Betts recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers marked the 14th contract of 10 years or longer.

That led us to the following hypothetical: If every franchise was forced to pick one player to sign to a 10-year contract right now, who would it be?

Players on 30-man rosters and prospects alike were eligible for consideration, and the only players excluded from the conversation were ones already signed through at least the 2024 season. Those players are noted at the beginning of each team's slide.

Each team's spending power was also taken into consideration, particularly with regard to soon-to-be free agents who would command top dollar relative to pre-arbitration players.

Let the debate begin.