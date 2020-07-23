Report: NFL, NFLPA Still Negotiating Salary Cap, Opt-Outs, Training Camp Details

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL and its players association are reportedly still negotiating a number of topics, with players scheduled to report to training camp in less than a week.

On Thursday, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported there is a conference call scheduled for Friday to negotiate three main issues. Those issues are how long the training camp acclimation period will be (and rules for it), what type of opt-out options players will have amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how to handle projected revenue losses from empty or limited-capacity stadiums this year.

Graziano suggested the revenue hit is the "biggest issue," especially since the salary cap is tied to the league's revenue.

A significant loss of revenue could lead to players being cut and other drastic measures.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the players want to spread the financial hit through the 2030 campaign in an effort to minimize such cuts. Owners prefer to lower the salary cap in 2020 and 2021, but the union believes that could lead to those player cuts.

It is such an important issue that Graziano said the other two could be tied up in its negotiations. Essentially, one side could concede on the opt-outs or training-camp acclimations in order to get its way on the salary-cap negotiations.

As for those issues, the players prefer 21 days of strength and conditioning workouts, 10 days of practice without pads and then 14 days of contact practice. They are also looking for answers when it comes to protecting their salaries if part of the season is canceled because of the pandemic.

Both Pelissero and Graziano wrote the two sides want to finish discussions before teams report to training camp.

Most teams are scheduled to do so Tuesday, although the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will report this weekend because they are starting the season with a Thursday night kickoff.