Report: NFL, NFLPA Still Negotiating Salary Cap, Opt-Outs, Training Camp Details

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL and its players association are reportedly still negotiating a number of topics, with players scheduled to report to training camp in less than a week.

On Thursday, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported there is a conference call scheduled for Friday to negotiate three main issues. Those issues are how long the training camp acclimation period will be (and rules for it), what type of opt-out options players will have amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how to handle projected revenue losses from empty or limited-capacity stadiums this year.

Graziano suggested the revenue hit is the "biggest issue," especially since the salary cap is tied to the league's revenue.

A significant loss of revenue could lead to players being cut and other drastic measures.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the players want to spread the financial hit through the 2030 campaign in an effort to minimize such cuts. Owners prefer to lower the salary cap in 2020 and 2021, but the union believes that could lead to those player cuts.

It is such an important issue that Graziano said the other two could be tied up in its negotiations. Essentially, one side could concede on the opt-outs or training-camp acclimations in order to get its way on the salary-cap negotiations.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

As for those issues, the players prefer 21 days of strength and conditioning workouts, 10 days of practice without pads and then 14 days of contact practice. They are also looking for answers when it comes to protecting their salaries if part of the season is canceled because of the pandemic.

Both Pelissero and Graziano wrote the two sides want to finish discussions before teams report to training camp.

Most teams are scheduled to do so Tuesday, although the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will report this weekend because they are starting the season with a Thursday night kickoff.

Related

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Could Delay Camp Start Without Financial Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Could Delay Camp Start Without Financial Deal

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Washington Has Temporary Name

    Washington removes old logo from uniforms and will go by ‘Washington Football Team’ until new name is adopted after 2020 season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Washington Has Temporary Name

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Clowns Name Update

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LeBron Clowns Name Update

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    SB Window Is Closing for These 6 Teams

    B/R on the teams that should feel the most urgency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    SB Window Is Closing for These 6 Teams

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report