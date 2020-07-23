Video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Throws out 1st Pitch Before Yankees vs. Nationals

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

It seemed only fitting that the first pitch of the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season was thrown by someone who has been so integral in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw out the first pitch at Nationals Park prior to Thursday's game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees:

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series championship title," the Nationals said in the announcement when it was revealed he would throw out the pitch.

Fauci is a loyal Nationals fan and even wore a mask styled after the team while testifying before a House committee as part of the coronavirus task force:

He will be cheering on the team in its World Series title defense in what will be an unusual season with a 60-game sprint to the playoffs after play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.