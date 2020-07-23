Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'Ready to Go,' Recovered from Injury Entering Camp

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can't wait to hit the field in his rookie season.

"I'd say I'm ready to go," he said, per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. "It's kind of those things where you start getting the itch to get back out on the field, to be able to compete. It's going to be a new setting, so that's what's even more exciting."

Bumbaca also noted Tagovailoa said he has fully recovered from the right hip dislocation and posterior wall fracture he suffered in November while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

                         

