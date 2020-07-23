Nationals' Juan Soto Asymptomatic After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the New York Yankees, general manager Mike Rizzo announced.

Soto is not currently listed on the Nationals' 30-man roster. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Nationals Park.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.