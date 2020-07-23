Nationals' Juan Soto Asymptomatic After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 23, 2020

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto pauses while batting during a baseball intrasquad game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the New York Yankees, general manager Mike Rizzo announced. 

Soto is not currently listed on the Nationals' 30-man roster. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Nationals Park.  

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Washington Nationals announce 30-Man roster for 2020 MLB season...

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Washington Nationals announce 30-Man roster for 2020 MLB season...

    Patrick Reddington
    via Federal Baseball

    Nationals return signals Christmas in July

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Nationals return signals Christmas in July

    106.7 The Fan
    via 106.7 The Fan

    Zimmerman Says He'll Be Back Next Season

    Nationals infielder commits to playing next year after opting out of 2020 season: 'I can't go out like this'

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Zimmerman Says He'll Be Back Next Season

    Jeff Todd
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Top Seeds Could Pick Playoff Opponents 👀

    MLB division winners would pick their opponents in the proposed 16-team expanded playoffs, with a selection show (ESPN)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top Seeds Could Pick Playoff Opponents 👀

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report