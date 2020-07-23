Video: Seattle Kraken Revealed as New NHL Franchise with Logo and Jerseys

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, center left, holds a jersey after the NHL Board of Governors announced Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island Ga.. Joining Bettman, from left to right, is Jerry Bruckheimer, David Bonderman, David Wright, Tod Leiweke and Washington Wild youth hockey player Jaina Goscinski. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Long live the Seattle Kraken.

The NHL's newest franchise unveiled its nickname and logo on Thursday.

Seattle dropped a trailer for the announcement on Wednesday, leaving fans to wonder if it provided any insight into the selection. The fishing theme led many to expect something sea-related.

Kraken and Sockeyes had long emerged as two of the most favored possibilities, so the new branding is likely to go down well throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The Kraken will enter the NHL league for the 2021-22 season and call the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena home. The venue used to be known as KeyArena, with Amazon purchasing the new naming rights.

The Seattle City Council approved plans to rebuild the arena in September 2018, the purpose of which was to land an NHL team. The league's Board of Governors voted unanimously in favor of admitting Seattle in December 2018.

The renovations for Climate Pledge Arena remain underway and are expected to be completed by August or September 2021, which should be ahead of when the NHL drops the puck later that fall.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Biggest Storylines for the 2020 NHL Playoffs

    We preview what to watch for as restart gets closer 📲

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Biggest Storylines for the 2020 NHL Playoffs

    Carol Schram
    via Bleacher Report

    Lindblom Signs Extension

    Flyers winger signs 3-yr, $3M AAV contract to stay in Philadelphia

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Lindblom Signs Extension

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NHL Teams Bringing Own Arena Songs and Goal Horns

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHL Teams Bringing Own Arena Songs and Goal Horns

    Eric Francis
    via Sportsnet.ca

    Hart Trophy Finalists Announced 🏆

    ▪️ Leon Draisaitl ▪️ Nathan MacKinnon ▪️ Artemi Panarin

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Hart Trophy Finalists Announced 🏆

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report