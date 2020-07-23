Video: Seattle Kraken Revealed as New NHL Franchise with Logo and Jerseys

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Long live the Seattle Kraken.

The NHL's newest franchise unveiled its nickname and logo on Thursday.

Seattle dropped a trailer for the announcement on Wednesday, leaving fans to wonder if it provided any insight into the selection. The fishing theme led many to expect something sea-related.

Kraken and Sockeyes had long emerged as two of the most favored possibilities, so the new branding is likely to go down well throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The Kraken will enter the NHL league for the 2021-22 season and call the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena home. The venue used to be known as KeyArena, with Amazon purchasing the new naming rights.

The Seattle City Council approved plans to rebuild the arena in September 2018, the purpose of which was to land an NHL team. The league's Board of Governors voted unanimously in favor of admitting Seattle in December 2018.

The renovations for Climate Pledge Arena remain underway and are expected to be completed by August or September 2021, which should be ahead of when the NHL drops the puck later that fall.