World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 23

The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, played host to World TeamTennis once again Thursday, with three regular-season matches spread across the day.

Both the San Diego Aviators (3-5) and Springfield Lasers (2-6) were in need of a win to move up the standings, sitting seventh and ninth, respectively.

The Vegas Rollers were a half-game behind the Orlando Storm for the fourth and final playoff seed. The Rollers could leapfrog the Rollers in Thursday's second match.

The night will be capped off by an encounter between the Washington Kastles and Orange County Breakers, two teams aiming to move into the top four.

2020 World TeamTennis Results: July 23

Springfield Lasers def. San Diego Aviators, 22-18

Orlando Storm at Vegas Rollers, 3 p.m. ET

Orange County Breakers at Washington Kastles, 7 p.m. ET

Springfield Lasers 22, San Diego Aviators 18

The Lasers jumped out to an early 10-5 lead after men's doubles and women's singles and held on for a four-point victory over the Aviators.

Catherine McNally and Hayley Carter sealed the deal in women's doubles. CoCo Vandeweghe and Nicole Melichar had three set points to push the match into extended play but couldn't find the incisive shot for the Aviators. A backhand volley from McNally down the center put San Diego away.

The Aviators' lone set victory came courtesy of Ryan Harrison in men's singles. He defeated Mitchell Krueger 5-2.

McNally and Robert Lindstedt ensured the Lasers remained in the driver's seat with a 5-4 win in mixed doubles.

Olga Govortsova put together the most dominant display. She won 16 of her 22 service points against Vandeweghe and McHale and forced four break-point opportunities. Govortsova converted one of the four en route to an easy 5-2 set.