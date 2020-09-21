Leon Draisaitl Wins 2020 Hart Trophy over Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl is the NHL's Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season.

Draisaitl won the Hart Trophy over fellow finalists New York Rangers left-winger Artemi Panarin and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

Here's a look at the voting breakdown:

David Satriano of NHL.com noted members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the award, and it came down to the same finalists for the Ted Lindsay award. The Ted Lindsay award goes to the league's most outstanding player as voted on by fellow players.

Panarin wasted little time earning such recognition as a finalist for both awards after he signed a seven-year deal with the Rangers this past offseason following two years on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He was tied for third in the league with 95 points with 63 assists and 32 goals, and Satriano added he led the NHL in even-strength points (71) and led all forwards with a plus-minus mark of plus-36.

The plus-minus number underscores his ability to play like a point guard on the ice who dangles the puck on his stick with the craftiness to work into space, power to shed hits and brilliant vision to find open teammates even during even-strength scenarios.

Panarin, who won the 2015-16 Calder Memorial Trophy as the Rookie of the Year for the Chicago Blackhawks, was a primary reason the Rangers were in position at 37-28-5 to earn an invite to the league's restart plan after play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York couldn't match MacKinnon's Avalanche, though.

Colorado had the second-best record in the Western Conference at 42-20-8 thanks in large part to MacKinnon. The center, who was the runner-up to New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall for the 2017-18 Hart Trophy, tallied 93 points on 35 goals and 58 assists with a plus-minus mark of plus-13.

He is never hesitant to create offense and keep the pressure on in the zone by firing the puck at the goaltender and led the league with 318 shots after also leading the league last season with 365.

While MacKinnon led the NHL in shots, Draisaitl was first in a number of categories, including points (110), assists (67), points per game (1.55), power-play points (44) and game-winning goals (10). What's more, he was second in power-play goals (16) and even-strength points (66).

"He's been a good player for a long time now," teammate Connor McDavid, who won the Hart Trophy in 2016-17, said, per Satriano. "Obviously he was great this year. Huge for us in all situations. It's a super big accomplishment for him."

The McDavid and Draisaitl combination led the Oilers to a 37-25-9 record, which was good enough to earn an invite to the league's restart plan and the latter recognition as a Hart Trophy finalist.