Buccaneers' Tom Brady Calls on NFLPA to 'Demand Necessary Answers' from NFL

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is keeping the faith but wants action from the NFL as it negotiates with the NFL Players Association on health and safety protocols for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Brady tweeted a message to his fellow players urging they remain "unified and demand necessary answers from the NFL as partners."

Brady's decision to take to Twitter mirrors a unified effort on Sunday by many of the league's most notable players, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

They all raised concerns about how the NFL is handling player safety:

There has been progress in the discussions following the players' decision to tweet their concerns.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided an update, noting there will be no preseason games with the players looking for a longer adjustment period when they arrive at camp. There is also a "general agreement" on opt-outs and stipends if games are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"What does 'general agreement' mean on opt-out and stipend?," Pelissero wrote. "Details are still being finalized (i.e. who qualifies as high risk, how much they're paid, etc.), but the NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the concept. Those will exist."

He also said Wednesday that, as rookies start reporting, the two sides are still working on issues such as roster size, opt-out language, and how the league will make up for an expected revenue shortfall with no preseason games and limited-to-no capacity in stadiums:

As the discussions continue, Brady wants his side to remain unified while there are "more questions than answers."