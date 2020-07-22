NFL Referees Won't Attend Training Camps, Will Likely See First Action in Week 1

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

NFL officials will reportedly be starting the 2020 season somewhat cold thanks to the league's adjustments to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green said officials will not make their typical multiday visits to training camps this year to minimize in-person contact and the risk of transmitting the virus.

While there are plans to hold those visits that include officials explaining new rules to players and coaches virtually, the fact there will also be no preseason games this year means those officials will not have the chance to do live, on-field work and brush up on their timing prior to Week 1.

It should be noted that veterans who were with the league in 2012 should be familiar with such a scenario considering there was an officials lockout that lasted until Week 4 of the regular season.

The NFLRA is also discussing an opt-out policy with the league that would allow those who are not comfortable working amid the pandemic the ability to walk away for the year.

Such discussions mirror the ones the league has held with the Players Association in recent days.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided an update on the joint efforts from the league and players as they work toward established health and safety protocols that includes no preseason games and a "general agreement" on opt-outs and stipend if games are canceled.

What's more, the players are still looking for a longer ramp-up period for training camp, where roster sizes will be at 80.

"What does 'general agreement' mean on opt-out and stipend?" Pelissero wrote. "Details are still being finalized (i.e. who qualifies as high risk, how much they're paid, etc.), but the NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the concept. Those will exist."

Since there will be no preseason, the first time NFL fans will see players—and officials—on the field this year will be Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs open up the season in a playoff rematch against the Houston Texans.