Former Steelers, Jets OL Carlton Haselrig Dies at Age 54

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets offensive lineman Carlton Haselrig died Wednesday after collapsing in his home.

He was 54.

Mark Pesto of the Tribune-Democrat reported Haselrig was pronounced dead at 9:19 a.m. ET after collapsing in his Johnstown, Pennsylvania, home earlier in the morning.

His wife, Michelle Haselrig, said in a statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of our husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was my companion, my best friend, my everything. He was funny, kind, humble and dedicated. We will never fully recover from such a great loss, but are blessed to have family and friends to lean on during this difficult time.

"Thank you to all of those who reached out. We know that Carlton had a major impact on the community and understand that his passing is bigger than just us. We ask for privacy and respect as we navigate through this difficult time."

A collegiate wrestler who won six NCAA Division II wrestling championships at Pitt-Johnstown, Haselrig caught on with the Steelers after being selected in the 12th round of the 1989 NFL draft despite having not played football since high school.

Drug and alcohol use contributed to his NFL career lasting just five seasons, four with the Steelers and one with the Jets. He emerged as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection with the Steelers in 1992 but was out of the NFL by 1995.

In 2008, Haselrig made his MMA debut and fought professionally five times, compiling a 3-2 record before retiring.