All-Division Team Picks for the MLB East, Central and West Regions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season is filled with unique wrinkles, including a sectioning off of the league into three general regions.

In an effort to cut down on travel, teams will only play their four division rivals and the five teams from the other league's regional counterpart this season, meaning that all 60 games will be played against a field of nine opponents.

In other words, the AL East and NL East form one region, the AL Central and NL Central are a second region, and the AL West and NL West make up a third region.

Within those three regions—East, Central and West—we set out to build the best team possible from each collection of 10 teams.

The 30-man rosters consist of a nine-man starting lineup, seven-man bench—including a backup catcher, backup middle infielder and backup outfielder—five-man starting rotation and nine-man bullpen.

Included along with each roster is a look at the toughest omissions from each team, as well as a few general thoughts on the selection process.

