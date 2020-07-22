NFL Announces Fans Will Be Required to Wear Masks to Games Amid Pandemic

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Fans attending NFL games will be required to wear masks in stadiums this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the step Wednesday:

The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan reported on July 1 that Cathy Lanier, the NFL's senior vice president of security, was part of a group working on recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus at games. Mandatory masks were referenced as a possibility.

