NFL Announces Fans Will Be Required to Wear Masks to Games Amid Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Empty seats at Levi's Stadium are shown during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Fans attending NFL games will be required to wear masks in stadiums this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the step Wednesday:

The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan reported on July 1 that Cathy Lanier, the NFL's senior vice president of security, was part of a group working on recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus at games. Mandatory masks were referenced as a possibility.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

