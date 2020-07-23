6 NFL Teams That Need to Win Now Before It's Too Late

0 of 6

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

In the last three years, the New Orleans Saints have won more games than any other team in the NFL, but they've consistently fallen short in the playoffs.

Veteran Saints edge defender Cameron Jordan knows that as he enters his 10th season and quarterback Drew Brees enters his 20th, the Saints have to win now.

"You know, there's nothing in me that is telling me that our team isn't close to a championship or being a championship-caliber team if you look at the last three years," Jordan said on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, per Pro Football Talk. "You know, playoffs, playoffs, playoffs. Playoffs, NFC Championship, playoffs. This is something that we have to capitalize on."

But the Saints aren't alone. A handful of other teams should have similar senses of urgency heading into the 2020 season.