Bruins' Bruce Cassidy Named 2020 Jack Adams Award Winner

Hannah Foslien/Associated Press

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was named the winner of the 2020 Jack Adams award, beating out the Columbus Blue Jackets' John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers' Alain Vigneault for the award.

The Hockey Hall of Fame defines the award as an honor given to the coach "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." The NHL Broadcasters' Association presents the annual honor.

Cassidy's Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy after earning a league-high 100 points this regular season. They have gone 161-66-34 under the coach and were one win away from a 2019 Stanley Cup takedown against the St. Louis Blues.

The B's won 50 games the year prior for Cassidy, who joined the team midway through the 2016-17 season.

This season's team has asserted its dominance from start to finish save for a couple of rough patches. A 20-3-5 start gave way to an 8-7-6 stretch, but the B's followed that up with wins in 16 of their last 19 games before the NHL suspended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.

The Bruins are the favorites to take home the Cup when the league restarts on Aug. 1, though, as they sport a dominant forward trio consisting of NHL leading goal-scorer David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

Defenseman Zdeno Chara and goalie Tuukka Rask led a brick-wall defense that has spearheaded the team's efforts to allowed the NHL's fewest goals per game. Cassidy oversees the whole operation and has his Bruins in line for the Cup.