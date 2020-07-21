NHL Announces TV Schedule, Start Times for Round-Robin Games, Playoff Qualifiers

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 21, 2020

New York Rangers center Brett Howden (21) controls the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), of the Czech Republic, while Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NHL has unveiled its qualifying round and round-robin broadcast schedule, and it will have fans clearing their calendars. 

Both August 1 and August 2 will feature five games, with the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers serving as the first game back. 

The Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are all in action on Day 1, while the Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks make their return on August 2. 

Games will be broadcast across a number of NBC-owned properties including NBC Sports and USA in the United States. Sportsnet, CBC and TVA will show games in Canada with NHL Network airing some contests as well. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Hart Trophy Finalists Announced 🏆

    ▪️ Leon Draisaitl ▪️ Nathan MacKinnon ▪️ Artemi Panarin

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Hart Trophy Finalists Announced 🏆

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Good NHL Testing Results

    Only two positive COVID-19 cases out of 2,618 tests of more than 800 players since Phase 3 began

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Good NHL Testing Results

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NHL Free-Agency Buzz

    Updates on Taylor Hall, Anthony Cirelli and more top free agents

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Latest NHL Free-Agency Buzz

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report

    NHL Players Weigh In on Potential Seattle Team Names

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHL Players Weigh In on Potential Seattle Team Names

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com