NHL Announces TV Schedule, Start Times for Round-Robin Games, Playoff Qualifiers

The NHL has unveiled its qualifying round and round-robin broadcast schedule, and it will have fans clearing their calendars.

Both August 1 and August 2 will feature five games, with the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers serving as the first game back.

The Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are all in action on Day 1, while the Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks make their return on August 2.

Games will be broadcast across a number of NBC-owned properties including NBC Sports and USA in the United States. Sportsnet, CBC and TVA will show games in Canada with NHL Network airing some contests as well.

