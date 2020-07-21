Rams Announce Limited or No Fans at SoFi Stadium in 2020 Due to COVID-19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

An airplane flies past as construction continues at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The leaders of the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences formally announced the new LA Bowl on Wednesday at the under-construction stadium south of downtown Los Angeles. For at least the next six years, the Mountain West's top team will face the fifth choice from the Pac-12 in December in the home stadium of the NFL's Rams and Chargers. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)
Greg Beacham/Associated Press

It is going to be anything but a packed house during the Los Angeles Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium.

As Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic shared, the NFC West team announced SoFi Stadium will host games at limited or no capacity during the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What's more, ticket holders were told there will not be any season tickets for the upcoming season.

This is scheduled to be the first year the Rams are playing in their new home after playing the 2019 campaign at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Rodrigue passed along some of the safety measures that will be in place if there are fans in attendance, including the rule that spectators must wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

There will also be seating blocks of one to 10 fans that are socially distanced from other seating blocks, and the first seven rows will be covered by tarps to keep spectators away from the players and football staff.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was the only one who voted against the measure to tarp off those first few rows to socially distance fans from the players. Those tarps will also be used to sell advertising space.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"I can't tell one fan that they can't go to the inaugural opening game in a stadium that they helped to build through their PSLs," Davis said. "I won't tell them that they can't go but the rest of these guys can ... and oh, by the way, don't worry about it because we'll be able to advertise on your seats."

As for the Rams, they will be looking to turn things around in their new stadium even if there aren't fans present for home games.

They made the Super Bowl during the 2018 campaign but missed the playoffs entirely in 2019 as one of the most disappointing teams in the league. While Todd Gurley is no longer on the roster, Los Angeles still has Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Jalen Ramsey and figures to remain competitive in 2020.

It is scheduled to start the season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Related

    95 NFL Players Test Positive

    NFLPA reveals 95 players have tested positive for the coronavirus across the league

    NFL logo
    NFL

    95 NFL Players Test Positive

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL to Allow Helmet Decals

    League plans to allow players to have helmet decals to honor victims of police violence and systemic racism

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Report: NFL to Allow Helmet Decals

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Way-Too-Early FA Landing Spots for Jalen Ramsey

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Way-Too-Early FA Landing Spots for Jalen Ramsey

    Greg Patuto
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💥

    Drew Lock and Jonathan Taylor lead our list of eight potential breakout fantasy football stars for 2020 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💥

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report