Rams Announce Limited or No Fans at SoFi Stadium in 2020 Due to COVID-19

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

It is going to be anything but a packed house during the Los Angeles Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium.

As Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic shared, the NFC West team announced SoFi Stadium will host games at limited or no capacity during the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What's more, ticket holders were told there will not be any season tickets for the upcoming season.

This is scheduled to be the first year the Rams are playing in their new home after playing the 2019 campaign at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Rodrigue passed along some of the safety measures that will be in place if there are fans in attendance, including the rule that spectators must wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

There will also be seating blocks of one to 10 fans that are socially distanced from other seating blocks, and the first seven rows will be covered by tarps to keep spectators away from the players and football staff.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was the only one who voted against the measure to tarp off those first few rows to socially distance fans from the players. Those tarps will also be used to sell advertising space.

"I can't tell one fan that they can't go to the inaugural opening game in a stadium that they helped to build through their PSLs," Davis said. "I won't tell them that they can't go but the rest of these guys can ... and oh, by the way, don't worry about it because we'll be able to advertise on your seats."

As for the Rams, they will be looking to turn things around in their new stadium even if there aren't fans present for home games.

They made the Super Bowl during the 2018 campaign but missed the playoffs entirely in 2019 as one of the most disappointing teams in the league. While Todd Gurley is no longer on the roster, Los Angeles still has Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Jalen Ramsey and figures to remain competitive in 2020.

It is scheduled to start the season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.