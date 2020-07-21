ATP Cancels 2020 Citi Open Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Roger Federer from Switzerland walks nec=xt the net during his match against Dominic Thiem from Austria during the semifinal of the MercedesCup ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday June 11, 2016. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
Marijan Murat/Associated Press

Citing ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the ATP announced the cancellation of the 2020 Citi Open on Tuesday. 

“It’s disappointing that due to these unprecedented times, the Citi Open will not be able to go ahead this year,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “I know how hard Mark Ein and his team have worked to adapt to new and continually changing conditions and would like to recognize their outstanding commitment to staging the event. Unfortunately for the moment there are still large factors at play which are outside of our control. We look forward to the Citi Open returning as one of our signature American events in 2021.”

The Citi Open was slated to begin Aug. 13 and would have been the first ATP tournament since play was halted in March due to the pandemic. 

The ATP is now scheduled to begin Aug. 20 at the Western & Southern Open, followed the next week by the U.S. Open. The statement says the ATP plans to release a revised schedule within the next two weeks, including events through the ATP Finals in November.

Several marquee events on the tennis calendar have already been canceled, including Wimbledon. The French Open is slated to begin Sept. 27. 

