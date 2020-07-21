World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 21

Steve Helber/Associated Press

World TeamTennis action continued Tuesday with eight of the nine teams in action at The Greenbrier.

Here is a look at how the four matchups played out.

Orlando Storm def. Washington Kastles 23-17

The Storm further solidified their standing in the playoff race and knocked down the Kastles in a come-from-behind 23-17 victory Tuesday.

The Kastles took both the men's singles and women's singles sets before Orlando dominated the doubles. Jessica Pegula and Darija Jurak deserved a lion's share of the credit, with their 5-1 win over Arina

Rodionova and Bernarda Pera catapulting the Storm ahead going into the final set. Pera had defeated Pegula 5-4 in their singles match in the second set.

Pegula and Ken Skupski earned 5-3 wins in mixed doubles, and Skupski teamed with Tennys Sandgren for a 5-3 win in men's doubles to cap things off for Orlando.



Tommy Paul had defeated Sandgren 5-4 in men's singles earlier in the match.

