World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 21

World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 21July 21, 2020
World TeamTennis action continued Tuesday with eight of the nine teams in action at The Greenbrier.
Here is a look at how the four matchups played out.
Orlando Storm def. Washington Kastles 23-17
The Storm further solidified their standing in the playoff race and knocked down the Kastles in a come-from-behind 23-17 victory Tuesday.
The Kastles took both the men's singles and women's singles sets before Orlando dominated the doubles. Jessica Pegula and Darija Jurak deserved a lion's share of the credit, with their 5-1 win over Arina
Rodionova and Bernarda Pera catapulting the Storm ahead going into the final set. Pera had defeated Pegula 5-4 in their singles match in the second set.
Pegula and Ken Skupski earned 5-3 wins in mixed doubles, and Skupski teamed with Tennys Sandgren for a 5-3 win in men's doubles to cap things off for Orlando.
Tommy Paul had defeated Sandgren 5-4 in men's singles earlier in the match.
