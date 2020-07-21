Report: MLB, MLBPA Discussing New Sign-Stealing, Video Rules for 2020 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Even though the start of the 2020 season is two days away, MLB and the players association have not yet finalized some crucial rule changes. 

Per The Athletic's Evan Drellich, owners and players are still discussing regulations for "electronic sign-stealing, in-game video usage and related discipline."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

