Bleacher Report's 2020 MLB Season Preview and Predictions

Given the unprecedented nature of this season's 60-game schedule, anything could happen in Major League Baseball in 2020. Only fools would try to make predictions.

Well, we happen to resemble that remark.

We usually do it a lot earlier than the latter half of July, but we've nonetheless drawn up our annual predictions for the latest baseball season. From breakout players to statistical leaders to award winners to playoff teams to the World Series champion, we've got it all covered.

We'll consider ourselves lucky if one or two of these come true. All the same, it's time to get on with it.

