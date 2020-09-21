Predators' Roman Josi Wins 2020 Norris Trophy over Victor Hedman, John Carlson

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Nashville Predators star Roman Josi capped off the best season of his NHL career by winning the 2019-20 Norris Trophy.

Josi beat John Carlson of the Washington Capitals and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning to be named the league's best defenseman.

Here's a look at the voting breakdown:

Josi has already established himself as one of the most valuable defensive players in the NHL. He finished in the top 11 of Norris Trophy voting in each of the previous five years, including two fifth-place showings in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

In just 69 games this season, Josi set career highs with 49 assists and 65 points. He led the Predators and ranked second among all defensemen in both categories.

Advanced metrics rated Josi very favorably in 2019-20. The 30-year-old led all defensemen with 8.4 zone exits, 5.4 zone entries and 55 seconds of offensive-zone puck possession per game, per ThePointHockey.com (h/t Paul Skrbina of the Nashville Tennessean).

The team needed Josi's performance this season as the Predators took a step back from their recent success. Their .565 regular-season winning percentage was their lowest since 2013-14 (.537).

Josi has developed into Nashville's best all-around player. He has been instrumental in its recent playoff success and kept the franchise above water this season amid a disappointing turn from Filip Forsberg and a midseason coaching change when John Hynes took over for Peter Laviolette.