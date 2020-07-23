NFL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney, Clay Matthews, More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Now that training camps have opened, we could see notable free agents such as Jadeveon Clowney sign with new teams.

Coaches will finally take a look at their new rosters on the practice field. Behind the scenes, expect clubs to bring in players for visits to fill leftover voids on the depth chart.

Recently, a playoff contender has shown interest in Clowney. According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the star defensive end plans to keep his options open, which indicates high bidders may have an inside track for his services.

If Clowney's price goes beyond a club's range, Clay Matthews may generate some buzz. Still effective on the edge, Matthews is a bargain-bin option to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

We'll project where some of the top free agents could sign before the 2020 season.

Edge Jadeveon Clowney

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Statistically, Clowney had a down 2019 campaign, logging 31 tackles, seven for loss and three sacks. Typically, teams want to see more production out of edge-rushers who demand a high salary.

According to ESPN Seattle's John Clayton, Clowney set his market value high, which may have deterred the Cleveland Browns earlier in the offseason.

"What's interesting is what the Browns did. At the start of free agency, they made an offer to Clowney. It was believed to be in the $17 million a year range. Clowney, who wanted more than $22 million, said no. When he lowered his demands to $17 million, the Browns weren't there. There are reports in the last month that they were offering $12 million to Clowney. Nothing happened."

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Browns restructured defensive end Olivier Vernon's contract. He's now guaranteed $11 million for the season. The front office also signed fellow edge-rusher Myles Garrett to a five-year, $125 million extension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With those investments, Cleveland isn't likely to land Clowney.

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson appeared on ESPN's NFL Live with Dianna Russini and told her the team has some level of interest in Clowney (h/t ClutchPoints' Joe Nocco).

Clowney has ties to Titans lead skipper Mike Vrabel, who coached the Houston Texans linebackers for three years (2014-16) and served as the team's defensive coordinator in 2017.

Clowney can reunite with someone familiar and stick it to his former team in Houston as a division rival.

Prediction: Clowney signs with the Titans

LB Clay Matthews

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Even at this stage in Matthews' career, he can help a team that needs a boost in the pass rush.

Matthews had a productive age-33 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. In a rotational role on the edge, he racked up eight sacks and nine tackles for loss while playing 56 percent of the defensive snaps through 13 contests.

The New York Jets re-signed Jordan Jenkins, who led the team in sacks (eight) last season. Rookie third-rounder Jabari Zuniga could ascend to a starting role on the edge, but he has a lot of ground to cover with the delay in live practices and no preseason.

Gang Green has $21.70 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. General manager Joe Douglas can pay safety Jamal Adams and still have enough room to add Matthews on a bargain-bin deal. The Rams inked the six-time Pro Bowler to a two-year, $9.25 million pact last offseason.

Prediction: Matthews signs with the Jets

CB Logan Ryan

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Arguably the top cornerback left on the open market, Logan Ryan can line up in the slot or on the boundary. He's a versatile asset who can stabilize a secondary with his experience and high football IQ.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Ryan wanted a deal worth $10 million per year. Teams may hesitate to pay a player that much before taking a look at incoming rookies. Still, the eighth-year veteran could land with a club that has a strong need at the position.

Aside from James Bradberry, the New York Giants have an unsettled group at cornerback. Second-year man DeAndre Baker could face up a minimum of 15 years in prison after being charged with four counts of both armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

Baker's lawyer, Patrick Patel, also denied a report from the New York Daily News that his client paid witnesses of the alleged robbery to say he was innocent, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

The Giants don't have a clear-cut starter in the slot, though the coaches can develop young options in Grant Haley and Corey Ballentine. Ryan can certainly beat them in a competition for the third cornerback spot.

As a special teams coordinator, Big Blue's new head coach Joe Judge had a close look at Ryan for four seasons in New England between 2013 and 2016.

Prediction: Ryan signs with the Giants

S Tony Jefferson

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Early in the offseason, teams had no access to players while COVID-19 restrictions shut down facilities. Players coming off injuries didn't have a chance to show their progress in recovery outside of posting workout videos on social media.

Last October, Tony Jefferson went down with a torn ACL and LCL after five games. The Baltimore Ravens released him in February.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, teams have kept tabs on Jefferson, though nothing has materialized.

"A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Jefferson has garnered interest from several teams looking for a starting safety," Zrebiec wrote. "The interest, however, comes with a caveat. Teams want their doctors to evaluate Jefferson’s surgically-repaired knee and gauge his progress before committing to a deal."

With training camps open, Jefferson will likely take a few visits as teams assess his conditioning. He would make a solid fit with the Houston Texans.

The Texans released safety Tashaun Gipson in April, leaving Eric Murray as the probable starter alongside Justin Reid.

Murray has started in just 15 out of 54 career games, logging eight pass breakups and one interception. Far more established as a first-string safety, Jefferson could slide into a prominent role and bolster the Texans secondary with his experience and instincts down in the box.

Prediction: Jefferson signs with the Texans