World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 20

The 2020 World TeamTennis season continued Monday with three games on tap between the Philadelphia Freedoms and Springfield Lasers, Chicago Smash and San Diego Aviators and New York Empire and Orange County Breakers.

Below we'll recap all the day's action.

Philadelphia Freedoms def. Springfield Lasers, 23-17

The Philadelphia Freedoms knocked off the Springfield Lasers Monday, 23-17, winning the first game in extended play to seal the victory.

The sets played out as followed:

Men's Singles: Philly's Taylor Fritz def. Springfield's Mitchell Krueger, 5-3

Women's Doubles: Springfield's Catherine McNally and Hayley Carter def. Philly's Taylor Townsend and Sofia Kenin, 5-4

Men's Doubles: Philly's Fritz and Fabrice Martin def. Springfield's Krueger and Jean-Julien Rojer, 5-1

Women's Singles: Philly's Kenin def. Springfield's Olga Govortsova, 5-1

Mixed Doubles: Springfield's McNally and Rojer def. Philly's Townsend and Martin, 5-3

Extended Play: Philly's Townsend and Martin def. Springfield's McNally and Rojer, 1-0

Philly controlled the game off service, winning 75 percent of its first-serve points. Fritz was excellent in that regard, winning 14 of his 15 first-serve points. He also led all players with five aces.

The Freedoms moved to 5-1 with the win, while the Lasers fell to just 1-5.

Chicago Smash def. San Diego Aviators, 20-16

The Smash continued their winning ways Monday, beating the San Diego Aviators in a back-and-forth matchup, 20-16.

Here are the set results:

Mixed Doubles: Chicago's Rajeev Ram and Bethanie Mattek-Sands def. San Diego's Jonny O'Mara and CoCo Vandeweghe, 5-1

Women's Singles: San Diego's Christina McHale def. Chicago's Sloane Stephens, 5-4

Men's Doubles: Chicago's Ram and Evan King def. San Diego's O'Mara and Ryan Harrison, 5-2



Women's Doubles: San Diego's Vandeweghe and Nicole Melichar def. Chicago's Mattek-Sands and Eugenie Bouchard, 5-1

Men's Singles: Chicago's Brandon Nakashima def. San Diego's Harrison, 5-3

Ram was the player of the match, winning 81 percent of his first-serve points and 71 percent of his games.

With the victory, Chicago moved to 5-1, while San Diego now sits at 3-4, outside the current postseason picture.