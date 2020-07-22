NFL Teams That Have the Most Work to Do Before 2020 Season Starts

NFL Teams That Have the Most Work to Do Before 2020 Season StartsJuly 22, 2020
NFL business can't stop even though every team is currently figuring out how best to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But those working within the league do one thing better than anyone else: They insulate themselves from the outside world and create a figurative bubble to continue operations as normal.
Plenty of work remains even with the bulk of free agency, the draft and franchise-tag deadline in the rearview mirror. Some teams still have significant tasks to accomplish as the start of training camps rapidly approaches.
Extensions, free-agent possibilities and trades should still be in the works even as the rest of the league tries to figure out the logistics of what's essentially a non-guaranteed season.
Much can still be accomplished before whatever version of the 2020 campaign begins.
Cleveland Browns: Add Defensive Line Help
On paper, the Cleveland Browns appear set along the defensive line, especially after their recent dealings with defensive ends Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon.
Garrett became the NFL's highest-paid defender of all time (on an annual basis) when he signed his five-year, $125 million contract extension earlier this month. Meanwhile, Vernon renegotiated the final year on his current deal, getting a guaranteed $11 million this fall instead of his $15.25 million non-guaranteed salary.
Even so, the Browns spent a significant amount of time this offseason sniffing around free agents such as Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen. Both seem to be unlikely additions after the team recommitted to Vernon, but that restructuring doesn't mean the roster is complete.
Chad Thomas currently serves as Vernon's backup, but he's a limited third-year player who doesn't provide much juice as a pass-rusher. Veteran Adrian Clayborn, who signed a two-year, $5.75 million contract with the Browns in free agency, plays almost exclusively on the right side because of a medical condition.
Another veteran addition to the rotation would give the Browns one of the league's best edge groupings. Someone like Jabaal Sheard or Vinny Curry makes sense to complete the unit and give Cleveland a defensive front capable of coming at opposing quarterbacks in waves, much like defensive coordinator Joe Woods experienced last season when he worked as part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade Edge Yannick Ngakoue
The Jacksonville Jaguars lose trade leverage with every passing day that defensive end Yannick Ngakoue remains on their roster.
Ngakoue is one of the league's better young edge-rushers. The 2016 third-round pick has amassed 37.5 sacks in four seasons, and he's posted a top-20 pass-rushing grade in each of the past three years, per Pro Football Focus. He's an explosive and fluid pass-rusher capable of dictating offensive game plans.
This offseason, general manager David Caldwell said re-signing Ngakoue was the team's "priority No. 1," per 930 The Game's Eugene Frenette. But the two sides couldn't get a deal done, so the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him instead.
Ngakoue tweeted "my time is up in my current situation" shortly before the NFL draft and then got into a Twitter spat with Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan less than a month later.
The Jaguars may love what Ngakoue can do on the field, but he's clearly ready to move on. His representation even engaged in contract discussions with other teams to facilitate a possible trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has yet to sign the franchise tag.
The market demand may never reach the Jaguars' preferred asking price. The waiting game prevented potential suitors from negotiating a long-term deal, thus greatly deceasing Ngakoue's value. The Jaguars should get what they can now instead of letting the defensive end walk after this season.
New York Giants: Re-Sign Edge Markus Golden
The New York Giants enacted a little-known provision in an attempt to retain their leading sack artist, and the approach has worked. Or, more accurately, it should eventually work in their favor.
The Giants placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Markus Golden, which allowed him to count toward the compensatory pick formula if signed by another team, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. If he doesn't sign a deal elsewhere by July 22, his exclusive rights will revert to the Giants.
Since Wednesday is the final day Golden is eligible to sign with another team, he'll almost certainly be a member of the Giants in 2020. The next step is coming to terms on a contract with Big Blue.
"No, we didn't draft what you guys would call a blue-goose pass-rusher, but a lot of the time, it's a group effort," general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters in April. "It's not about who gets the sacks. It's about the number of sacks and the number of pressures."
Last season, Golden got the sacks with 10. No one else on the roster finished with even half of that number. The 29-year-old veteran also played a career-high 916 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
A little-used tender should be the golden ticket to unlocking the Giants' pass rush.
New York Jets: Sign CB Logan Ryan
The New York Jets and free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan openly flirted with one another three months ago, but nothing materialized. Perhaps the courtship can start anew with training camp looming.
In April, the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported the Jets "had internal discussions to free up money to make a run" at the 29-year-old. Less than a month later, the team believed it was going to sign Ryan to a one-year deal, per Mehta.
"The Jets... it makes a lot of sense... but I'm open for business," Ryan said during an interview with Peter Schrager on NFL Network's Good Morning Football in mid-May.
Yet, an agreement never happened.
The Miami Dolphins recently expressed interest in Ryan, per the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero. However, the franchise already made massive investments at cornerback with Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and No. 30 overall pick Noah Igbinoghene.
Much like their rival, the Jets appear set at cornerback with Blessuan Austin, Pierre Desir, Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet. However, Ryan is one of the game's best slot defenders. In fact, he led all cornerbacks last season with 113 total tackles.
If Ryan and the Jets can bridge the gap on compensation—his asking price is somewhat prohibitive at $10-plus million annually, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport—the two may eventually join forces.
San Francisco 49ers: Settle the Offense
The San Francisco 49ers must deal with two key pieces of their offensive puzzle in the coming weeks.
George Kittle already established himself as the game's best all-around tight end. Last season, he led the 49ers with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he also led all receivers with an average of 2.87 yards per route run.
Kittle is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make only $2.13 million this season, which ranks 41st at his position, per Over The Cap. Now's the time to extend his contract and likely make him the league's highest-paid tight end, as agent Jack Bechta hinted at on the 49ers Insider Podcast in June (via Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area).
"George is a very special player. He needs a special contract. And those things take time for both sides. It’s a nice problem for everybody to have.
"At the end of the day, I trust the Niners will do the right thing and take good care of George, as they should. But I trust the process. I won't comment where we're at, or numbers or anything like that. But hopefully it gets done."
Meanwhile, No. 1 running back Raheem Mostert may be looking for a way out of San Francisco.
The career journeyman led the team with 772 yards on the ground during the regular season, and he exploded with a 220-yard effort in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. But his agent, Brett Tessler, requested a trade on his behalf after being unable to renegotiate his current contract.
Mostert subsequently talked with "high-ranking member" with the organization to "clear the air and get on the same page moving forward," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The ability to get everyone pulling the same direction will be a massive win for the 49ers this offseason.
Tennessee Titans: Sign Edge Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney remains the highest-profile free agent available, and the Tennessee Titans are the logical landing spot for the 27-year-old edge defender.
General manager Jon Robinson told ESPN's Dianna Russini on NFL Live that he's "monitoring the situation" and "may or may not" have spoken with Clowney's representation within "the last week" (h/t ClutchPoints' Joe Nocco).
At this point, salary-cap space is an issue for any suitor considering Clowney, whose reported salary demands are well above market value.
Tennessee has more than $24 million in available cap room, per Spotrac, the fifth-most leaguewide. The Titans technically have enough to sign Clowney to a large deal, but they're unlikely to sacrifice their long-term flexibility for a player not necessarily considered a building block since the team doesn't have as much projected salary-cap space the following season.
However, the organization fully understands what the three-time Pro Bowler would bring to the table.
Clowney already knows the system after spending four years alongside head coach Mike Vrabel as part of the Houston Texans. He would also bolster the Titans' young group of talented defenders, and Robinson sees the potential, per Paul Kuharsky:
"You've got [Harold] Landry, you've got [Vic] Beasley, you've got Clowney—hypothetically, to your point—you've got Jeffery Simmons, you've got DaQuan [Jones], who's got some power rush, you've got [Kamalei] Correa, who goes 100 miles an hour, you've got a lot of different pieces that you can move around. And you've got athleticism with Landry, with Beasley, with Correa, you can drop those guys into coverage and send David Long, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown or whoever it might be. It just gives you a lot of chess pieces in that game."
After making a surprise appearance in the AFC Championship Game in January, the Titans ran back their core by re-signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry this offseason. Adding Clowney to the mix could put them right back in position for another deep playoff run in 2020.
Washington: Find Another Offensive Weapon
The Washington football team needs more at the skill positions to make life easier on second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
The team has an intriguing trio of young receivers in Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. Unfortunately, Harmon suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a training session, according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.
To replace him in the lineup, Washington now has three options.
The team may rely on players currently on the roster like Trey Quinn, who is coming off injured reserve, Cam Sims, veteran Cody Latimer or rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden. While potential does exist within this group, it isn't an overly exciting proposition.
Instead, the front office should look at available options, especially at tight end since Washington lacks a starting-caliber player at the position. Plus, a talented tight end creates flexibility within the offensive scheme.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' O.J. Howard and Cleveland Browns' David Njoku are possibilities.
In February, Washington held discussions with Tampa Bay regarding a Howard-for-Trent Williams swap, but the deal fell through, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Williams is no longer in Washington, but the team should revisit that earlier conversation.
Otherwise, Washington could explore Njoku's availability. Agent Drew Rosenhaus already requested a trade on his behalf, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Despite a heavy reliance on the position in Kevin Stefanski's system, Njoku will essentially serve as the Browns' TE2 behind Austin Hooper.
A juicier option exists at wide receiver with Haskins possibly interested in playing alongside Josh Gordon. The 29-year-old target applied for reinstatement in June after another suspension. No one can deny his talent or how much he'd help Washington's wide receiver corps.