NFL Teams That Have the Most Work to Do Before 2020 Season Starts

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

NFL business can't stop even though every team is currently figuring out how best to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But those working within the league do one thing better than anyone else: They insulate themselves from the outside world and create a figurative bubble to continue operations as normal.

Plenty of work remains even with the bulk of free agency, the draft and franchise-tag deadline in the rearview mirror. Some teams still have significant tasks to accomplish as the start of training camps rapidly approaches.

Extensions, free-agent possibilities and trades should still be in the works even as the rest of the league tries to figure out the logistics of what's essentially a non-guaranteed season.

Much can still be accomplished before whatever version of the 2020 campaign begins.