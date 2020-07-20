NHL Announces 2 Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of 2020 Restart

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The NHL announced Monday there were two positive tests for COVID-19 among the more than 800 who were tested from July 13-17. There were 2,618 tests administered overall.

The two unidentified players are currently in self-isolation.

This is part of Phase 3 of the Return to Play protocol, which featured players arriving at team facilities last Monday. All players and team personnel were required to undergo testing within 48 hours of arriving and then every other day with the team.

Those who test positive will be isolated for at least 10 days before returning to action. Players must have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be cleared to rejoin their teams.

The low number of cases is a step in the right direction after there were 23 positive tests during Phase 2 earlier this month. The league announced a total of 35 known cases since the start of June.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also announced they had to sideline nine players last week due to secondary exposure to COVID-19.

With just two players across the league currently positive, the league can move into the next step with teams expected to travel to their hub city in either Edmonton and Toronto on July 26. Games will begin on Aug. 1 with the Stanley Cup qualifiers.

Once the teams arrive in their hub, they will be in secure zones that includes their hotels, game arenas, restaurants and more. Families will not be able to join them until the conference finals, which aren't scheduled to begin until September.