Antonio Brown on NFL Future: 'At This Point the Risk Is Greater Than the Reward'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Is Antonio Brown calling it quits?

In a series of tweets Monday, Brown appeared to announce his retirement from the NFL:

Granted, it isn't the first time the wide receiver has announced he is stepping away from the game:

A few days after that September tweet, he said he wouldn't retire, the opening salvo of a pattern throughout the 2019 season in which he posted incendiary tweets and later walked them back.

Whether Brown would catch on with an NFL team if he chose to continue his playing career is unknown. He last played in September 2019 for the New England Patriots. After Brown signed with New England, his former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit against him in which she said he raped her multiple times. He played in one game before another woman accused him of sexual misconduct and of later sending her threatening text messages, after which the Patriots cut him.

In June, he pleaded no contest to reduced charges after initially being charged with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief related to an incident in Florida in which Brown was alleged to have assaulted a delivery driver.

Given that plea—and the league's investigation into the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct—it's possible Brown would face a lengthy suspension if an NFL team signed him. There have been rumors that some teams might have interest, like the Seattle Seahawks.

That is a moot point if Brown truly is retiring. Given his actions over the past year, it's just as possible he'll reverse course in a few days.