Raheem Mostert Trade Rumors: 49ers, RB Had Meeting to 'Get on the Same Page'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Earlier in July, Raheem Mostert publicly requested a trade through his agent.

But on Monday, the San Francisco 49ers running back and the team reportedly met to "clear the air" regarding his future with the franchise, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

