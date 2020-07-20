NHL Reveals Finalists for 2020 Norris, Selke Trophies

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The NHL announced the finalists for the Norris Trophy and Selke Trophy on Monday, with several notable names shortlisted for each accolade.

The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded to the top defenseman in the league, and the Frank J. Selke Trophy goes to the top defensive forward.

The St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly is in contention to win a second successive Selke, while Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron could earn the honor for the fifth time.

O'Reilly also won the Conn Smythe Trophy last year as the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs while helping the Blues win the title.

It will still be difficult to defeat Bergeron, who is renowned for his defensive ability. This is the ninth straight year the Bruins veteran has finished in the top three in voting for the Selke Trophy, and if he wins, he will top Bob Gainey for the most in NHL history.

Sean Couturier is the other contender after leading the Philadelphia Flyers with a plus-21 plus/minus this season.

The Norris Trophy battle could be a close one, with several players coming off big seasons.

Washington Capitals star John Carlson is one of the most offensive-minded defenseman in the league and recorded 75 points on the year, leading his team while ranking 12th in the NHL. His 60 assists were fourth in the league and a career high despite playing in a shortened season.

Roman Josi had an impressive two-way season for the Nashville Predators, finishing sixth in the NHL with 10.9 point shares, per Hockey Reference. The Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman is even more proven on the defensive end. He has now been nominated for the Norris Trophy in each of the past four years and won the award two years ago.

The NHL returns to action Aug. 1, but the postseason will not count toward the awards.