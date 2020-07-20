Examining Quebec City as NHL Expansion Franchise After B/R App User Poll

Kevin Larkin/Associated Press

B/R app users have spoken: They want Quebec City to return as an NHL franchise.

The Canadian city, which hosted the Nordiques (now the Avalanche) from 1972-1995 before their move to Colorado, won a poll of B/R users for which location they'd choose for a potential future NHL expansion. The app is currently running a poll that's allowing fans to handle the full expansion process, choosing the city, team name and head coach of a fictional franchise.

Now, the question remains: Did the users pick a city that could viably handle an NHL franchise?

Answer: It depends on what the NHL is looking for.

Let's take a look into the feasibility of an NHL expansion to Quebec City, analyzing several important factors that could go into the decision.

History of Sports Success: Lackluster

The Nordiques are one of two major professional sports franchises to ever call Quebec City home. The other, the Quebec Bulldogs, bowed out after only one NHL season in 1919-20.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nordiques, while beloved among fans in large part due to their stellar jerseys, were bleeding money when they bolted to Colorado.

Market Viability: Poor

Quebec City would have the second-smallest Census Metropolitan Area of any NHL city, just ahead of Winnipeg. While the Jets have space all to themselves in Winnipeg, a Quebec City team would be second citizens to the Montreal Canadiens, an issue the Nordiques faced.

Arena Capabilities: Good

Quebec City opened the Videotron Center in 2015. The arena can seat over 18,000 fans for a hockey game. Its opening was seen as a major step in potentially bringing the NHL back to Quebec City.

Fan Passion: Elite

While there aren't many young fans who remember a world where the Nordiques exist, those who do remember what it's like to have NHL hockey in Quebec City are passionate. In 2010, a group of Nordique fans descended on New York to attend an Islanders game and call on the league to give Quebec City a franchise.

A new NHL team would probably have difficulty attracting a younger demographic, many of whom likely grew up Canadiens fans and are unlikely to switch their allegiances now.

That said, a new expansion franchise to Quebec City would be the only show in town, and there aren't many Canadian citizens who would turn down an opportunity to see the NHL closer to home.