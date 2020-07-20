49ers' Richard Sherman: NFL Would 'Fight Tooth and Nail' to Finish 2020 Season

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 NFL season, Richard Sherman believes the league will do what it can to complete the year.

"No one knows. But I feel like the way this league runs, if this season starts, they'll fight tooth and nail to finish," the San Francisco 49ers cornerback said, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

As King noted, 10 teams play their games in states that are currently COVID-19 hot spots, including Florida, Texas and California. The coronavirus has caused more than 139,000 deaths so far in this country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The NFL is still scheduled to begin on time in September, with players set to report to training camp this week.

"All of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season and a full set of playoffs. That's our focus," NFL executive vice president/general counsel Jeff Pash said in March, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Though there have been some proposed safety protocols, the players' association has asked for more.

NFL players including Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson showed their objections to the current plans from the league Sunday, noting the need for safety measures before play can resume.

Wilson noted his wife is pregnant, and players "want to protect our loved ones."

Sherman offered his thoughts as well:

Even with the question marks, the nine-year veteran and NFLPA board member believes if the season begins on schedule, it will finish on schedule.