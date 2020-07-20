Video: Watch Pelicans' Josh Hart Get Roasted by Call of Duty Players on Twitch

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the New Orleans Pelicans' sake, hopefully Josh Hart's experience on the basketball court at Walt Disney World Resort will be better than it has been in other areas.

On Sunday, Hart shared video (warning: NSFW language) of Call of Duty players jumping at the chance to roast him on Twitch:

This comes just one week after he provided a glimpse of his golf game in Orlando, Florida, with which Fox Sports New Orleans had some fun in the aftermath:

Plenty of NBA players have taken up activities such as golf, fishing and video games in the league's campus-like environment in Florida while they wait for games to officially start again July 30.

It's safe to say there have been some not so memorable experiences for Hart as his team's first of eight scheduled seeding games approaches. The Pelicans will face the Utah Jazz on July 30 as they look to make up ground on the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.

If the Pelicans or any other No. 9 seed are within four games of the No. 8 spot following the seeding games, they will have the opportunity to play in a play-in tournament for the last playoff spot.

Ideally, for Hart, that will go better than his latest Call of Duty session.