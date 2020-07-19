Kris Bryant, Cubs Fall to Luis Robert, White Sox in MLB Summer Camp Exhibition

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It doesn't count in the standings, but the Chicago White Sox have temporary bragging rights in the Windy City.

The White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-3 in Sunday's exhibition at Wrigley Field as both teams gear up for what promises to be an unusual season with just 60 games after play was suspended during spring training because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Siders did most of their damage in the fifth inning, exploding for six runs and taking advantage of the Cubs' bullpen after starter Kyle Hendricks exited. Hendricks, who will start Opening Day on Friday for the home team, was credited with three earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.

However, the only run that crossed the plate with him on the mound was on a solo homer from Adam Engel.

Jharel Cotton entered for Hendricks with two runners on and promptly allowed a two-RBI double to Yasmani Grandal, an RBI double to Edwin Encarnacion, an RBI double to Luis Robert and an RBI triple to Leury Garcia.

Just like that, it was 6-2 White Sox and a completely new game after the Cubs struck first with a solo home run by new signee Jason Kipnis in the first inning.

Kipnis' blast was a welcome sign of power for the North Siders considering they signed him as a low-risk, high-reward addition. He was a two-time All-Star on the Cleveland Indians, but the last time was in 2015 and questions remain if he can return to form at 33 years old.

Power like that could be all the more important for the Cubs with Anthony Rizzo's status for Opening Day still somewhat in the air. He did not play in Sunday's game and is dealing with a back injury.

The Rizzo-less Cubs offense scored two runs in three innings off starter Drew Anderson, but the White Sox bullpen set the tone the rest of the way.

The combination of Ross Detwiler, Jimmy Lambert, Carson Fulmer and Codi Heuer pitched the final six innings and allowed one earned run and three hits while striking out nine. The White Sox were a middling 14th in the league in bullpen ERA last year, per FanGraphs, so Sunday's performance was surely encouraging for a team looking to make strides in the American League Central.

The two teams face each other again in another tune-up game Monday, this time at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side.