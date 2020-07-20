MLB Summer Camp 2020: Latest Injury News on Anthony Rendon, Anthony Rizzo, More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Anthony Rendon and Anthony Rizzo are working hard to be on the field for Opening Day.

Rendon has dealt with oblique tightness recently, but he is progressing in a good way ahead of Friday's opener with Oakland.

Rizzo is targeting a return to the field prior to Friday's meeting with Milwaukee to make sure his back is ready to go.

Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is also hoping to be on the field Friday, but like the other two, he needs to make positive steps in the coming days to ensure that status.

Latest MLB Injury News

Anthony Rendon

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday that he is "confident" in Rendon starting on hot corner Friday, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

The former Washington Nationals player inked a seven-year, $245 million deal in the offseason to hit around Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols.

The 30-year-old posted career bests in runs, doubles, home runs, RBI, batting average and OPS while leading the Nationals to the World Series title.

Although the Nationals struggled out of the gates in 2019, Rendon was hot from the jump, which is a good sign for what he may produce on the west coast.

Through 60 games last season, Rendon had a .314 batting average, 1.062 OPS and 17 long balls.

If he produces similar form throughout the shortened campaign, the Angels could make a run at a playoff spot and possibly challenge Houston and Oakland for the divisional crown.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo noted Sunday that he "definitely" wants to participate in the Wednesday scrimmage between the Cubs and Minnesota Twins, per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

The first baseman elaborated that the treatment on his back worked and he felt good while the swinging the bat, per NBC Sports Chicago's Maddie Lee.

"Today, I knew going in, was going to be a big day," Rizzo said. "We pushed it a little yesterday, but today really pushed it, and it feels great. I was hitting today with really no pain at all."

The Cubs can't afford to be without Rizzo at the start of the season since they open with seven games against Milwaukee and Cincinnati, who are two of their contenders for the NL Central crown.

Throughout his career, Rizzo has played well against the Reds and Brewers, as he has 51 home runs and 163 RBIs in 263 games.

Having Rizzo start instead of a backup like Victor Caratini or David Bote strengthens Chicago's lineup and may force its early opponents into some tight pitching situations.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

According to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, Gurriel "showed improvement" with discomfort in his left side Saturday.

The outfielder is officially listed as day-to-day, but he could still be a fixture in Toronto's Opening Day lineup against Tampa Bay.

The 26-year-old mashed 20 home runs in his 84-game stint with the Blue Jays in 2019, and when healthy, he could provide support ahead or beneath Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the heart of the order.

Gurriel also produced 87 hits in 314 at-bats and had 21 extra-base hits on top of his long ball count.

If Gurriel is unable to start the season, the Blue Jays would experience a drop off in production from the outfield and may have to re-arrange their order with Travis Shaw or Randal Grichuk hitting higher than expected around Guerrero.

Derek Fisher and Anthony Alford, the two possible replacements, played a combined 56 games in 2019.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

