Sony Michel, Mohamed Sanu to Start Patriots Training Camp on PUP List

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel will open training camp on the PUP list, according to Field Yates of ESPN, joining wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and special teams player Brandon King.

In his third NFL season, Michel has been a reliable but unspectacular back for the Patriots. He is used almost entirely in run situations, logging only 19 receptions through 29 career games. New England typically uses James White in passing downs.

Rather than turn over full-time duties to White, the Patriots will likely give Damien Harris or Rex Burkhead the first shot at being their primary runner out of the backfield. Harris was a 2019 third-round pick who saw limited action last season, while Burkhead is a veteran who restructured his contract to stay in New England this offseason.

As for Sanu, the veteran wideout didn't make a huge impact after being acquired by the Patriots last season, catching 26 passes for 207 yards and a score in eight games.

N'Keal Harry and Julian Edelman will remain atop the team's depth chart at wideout in Sanu's absence.